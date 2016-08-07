Endangered Missing Adult: Found safe

The endangered adult has been found safe according to a report Sunday afternoon.

The Attorney General's Missing Persons Unit issued a search for a Dayton man who left his house Friday night, but had not returned.

Clarence Ellis is a 94-year-old white man weighing approximately 145 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

He suffers from Dementia.

Ellis was last seen leaving his house on foot in Montgomery County, Ohio on Denlinger Road around 9 p.m. Aug. 6, wearing an orange hat, blue flannel shirt and dark pants before he was found safe Sunday afternoon.

