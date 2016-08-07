Several people injured in Toledo crash

An accident on Dorr and Underwood sent several people to the hospital overnight.

Two cars were involved with a total of 5 to 6 victims.

All were taken to a hospital.

At this time, it is unclear if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

The condition of the people involved is also unknown.

WTOL will update this story as more information becomes available.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.