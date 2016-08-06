Muggy Air Returns This Week

For the first time this month the humid, heavy feeling in the air has been replaced with cooler and more crisp summer weather. It won't last long though.













Currently the more muggy air has been shoved to the south by a cold front (which brought us heavy downpours on Friday).





But this won't last long as a return flow from the Gulf of Mexico and left-over moisture from Hurricane Earl move north. With the moisture heavy air, afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be possible this later this week. Very heavy downpours and quick develop flash flooding are not out of the question.

Check the 10-day forecast for details on this return to the dog days of summer.



