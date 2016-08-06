Summer Drought Continues

This summer has been very dry for many of us. In fact, this is the driest summer so far since 1988.
Through August 6th, there has been a little over 6" of rainfall since May 1st. Since 1950 there have only been 2 years with less rainfall over the same time span.
Over half of Northwest Ohio is now in a moderate drought.
While rain chances this week will remain likely scattered, very heavy downpours will be possible. Check the 10-day forecast for details.
