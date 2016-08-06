Martial Arts instructor offers free 'stranger danger' classes to kids

"Stranger danger” workshops are no stranger to the Martial Arts Center at the shops at Fallen Timbers.

Sensei Joe Hurtsellers, founder of the center, has been offering these free self-defense classes for more than 15 years to children ages 5 and up.

“Overall, the goal of Martial Arts is to relieve fear and the more that we do that in our world and our society, the better our world is, seriously. It’s also just really important that we keep our future citizens safe,” Hurtsellers said.

Hurtseller's instruction includes both verbal and physical lessons.

He stresses the safety rhyme of “No, Go, Yell, Tell” in his lessons; a similar concept to “Stop, d rop and Roll,” that firefighters give to kids.

No: giving a firm “no” to the stranger that you are not going with them or speaking with them.

giving a firm “no” to the stranger that you are not going with them or speaking with them. Go: running away from a threatening situation.

running away from a threatening situation. Yell: yelling the word “stranger” and “help” so people can understand that a child is not just screaming during a temper tantrum.

yelling the word “stranger” and “help” so people can understand that a child is not just screaming during a temper tantrum. Tell: telling an authority figure in uniform or an adult that there is a suspicious person close by.

The physical aspect includes teaching kids how to get out of wrist and neck grabs.

Hurtsellers encourages parents to continue to teach their children the tactics that he taught them during the lesson so they can keep their skills sharp.

Click here for more information or call 419-385-1000.

