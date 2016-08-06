Maumee Summer Fair provides food, entertainment in Uptown area

The Maumee Summer Fair celebrates its 39th year with music, food and family fun Aug. 12 - 13.

Hosted by the Uptown Maumee Business Association, the event boasts over 190 vendors of art, crafts, food and beverage - featuring 14 restaurants in the Taste of Maumee, a kidz zone and a classic car show.

Craft beer will be sold during the Maumee Palooza, showcasing original music from noon - 4 p.m.

Friday night's lot party will feature Toledo band Not Fast Enuff and Columbus-based Reaganomics from 7:30 - 11 p.m.

A parade will kick off on Saturday morning.

