Coast Guard leaders of US, CAN reinvest in safety agreement

Rear Adm. June Ryan, commander of 9th Coast Guard District, and Julie Gascon, assistant commissioner for Canadian Coast Guard Central and Arctic Region, seal the deal with a handshake. (Source: U.S. Coast Guard)

Leaders of the U.S. and Canadian Coast Guards reinvested Friday in agreements for environmental safety of the Great Lakes Region, shared waterways.

Rear Adm. June E. Ryan of the U.S. Coast Guard Ninth District and Assistant Commissioner Julie Gascon of the Canadian Coast Guard, Central and Arctic Region joined together to review and sign the CANUSLAK plan which furthers the agreement to share information and operate efficiently across countries on issues of environmental safety and security.

"Our brave Coast Guard personnel on both sides of the border have a critical role in fostering safe, secure and environmentally-responsible maritime activity on the Great Lakes, Georgian Bay and connecting waterways," said Gascon.

"We greatly appreciate our close partnership with the Canadian Coast Guard on our shared waterways. Crews from both countries play a vital role in ensuring the safe movement of cargoes, flood mitigation, search-and-rescue and a unified approach to responding to environmental incidents, and we look forward to further strengthening this partnership in years to come," said Ryan.

In addition to the agreement signed on Friday, both Coast Guards also focus on a recent development called Shiprider which prioritizes maritime security.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.