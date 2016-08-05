Northview thinks they have what it takes to be NLL contenders

In the season finale last year, Dane Hullibarger made a big play for Northview who beat rival Southview for the first time since 2006.

Hullibarger is now a junior and is taking on a leadership role as safety and wide receiver.

“I’ve been in the weight room, eating right, eating 7 meals a day, getting others involved like the freshmen and guys that’ll be playing for us,” said Hullibarger.

Doug Downing is in his third year as head coach.

Coach Downing has a reputation for developing quarterbacks.

This year Brandon Leach is Downing’s project.

Leach moved here from Pinckney, Michigan.

He’s a 6’7” junior with a powerful arm.

Division one programs have Leach on their radar.

For him, Northview was a perfect fit.

“I’m a good leader. Guys seem to follow me pretty well. I’m calm under pressure in those situations,“ said Leach.

Northview was 5-5 last year, but the pieces are falling into place for the Wildcats to be a contender in the Northern Lakes League.

“The biggest key for us is making sure we’re working hard and working well together. Making sure as we go through this process, that we’ve got to be fundamentally sound, with perfect technique. We’ve got to show Northview toughness, get out and play!” said Coach Downing.

Northview opens their season at home against Waite.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.