Cancer survivors, knitters make yarn art at Friends for Life

An evening of connecting and crafting as knitters and crocheters came out to the Sylvania Historical Village for the annual "Friends for Life" event.

Attendees created 17" by 22" squares to raise awareness about cancer. The yarn are was hung on the pergolas at the village.

Jennifer Archer honored the memory of her mother at the event.

"It's amazing. There's such therapy and creation and remember doing things like this with her when I was growing up," said Archer.

Messages were also hung up by cancer survivors like Robin Charney, who is a breast cancer survivor.

"Cancer can be very lonely. It's a very complicated thing. Anytime you receive a diagnosis of cancer or any catastrophic illness, sometimes you just want to be heard" said Charney.

Diana Wisely knitted a dark blue square, the color for colon cancer, as her's is in remission.

"I want to make sure other people know 'Yes, someone else had what you had and survived it and yes you will too'," said Wisely.

The colors for non hodgkin's lymphoma and pancreatic cancer are purple and lime green.

"It's important for me to show others that you're not alone but also look at how much is left and even if that life is not twenty years, it's better because you're well" said Culberson.

The yarn squares and messages of inspiration will be on display at the village through October where those diagnosed with cancer or survivors of the disease can find hope and courage.

The event was sponsored by the ProMedica Cancer Institute and WTOL.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.