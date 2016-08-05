Charter boat captain: Lake Erie is clearest he's seen in 34 years

The season for Lake Erie algal blooms is upon us and the green stuff is once again rearing it's ugly head.

The latest pictures from the National Oceanic Atmosphere Administration or (NOAA) show the Lake Erie shoreline turning green.

To get a better idea of what the water looks like WTOL 11's Breelynn Martin took a ride out on the lake with Captain and President of the Lake Erie Charter Boat Association Paul Pacholski.

We've made it to the Toledo water intake. Don't see any algae yet. @WTOL11Toledo #searchforalgae pic.twitter.com/TDMMUFYu25 — Breelynn Martin (@BreelynnWTOL) August 5, 2016

"In the last couple weeks we have seen a minor bloom," said Pacholski.

He says the weather is the main reason why the bloom has not been what we've seen in the past.

"If you really think about the weather we've had, we've had no significant rainfall. And the phosphorus that comes off the farm fields has not over enriched the waters," said Pacholski.

After about a 10 mile ride across various parts of the lake, Pacholski could only find samples of water that did not have that much algae in it.

"This is probably the clearest I've ever seen Lake Erie. And I mean, I've been around for 34 years doing this," said Pacholski.

Pacholski says if we were going to have a significant algal bloom it would have happened by now.

However, he says if the weather changes, and we get a considerable amount of rain, a bloom could form. So we are not in the clear yet.

"We always have to be vigilant. There is no quick fixes to this lake. It took a long time to cause the issue. And it's going to take some concerted effort on everybody's part to fix it," said Pacholski.



Pacholski says with interest at the state and federal level to preserve the body of water, he believes the lake has a great future.

