Police release name of woman in Ottawa County fatal accident

The Clay Township Police Department reported a fatal crash happened on Friday around 5:30 p.m.

The crash was between two vehicles at the intersection of SR 51 and Hellwig Roads.

According to a press release, Lee Schober, 75, of Martin, Ohio was driving westbound at a stop sign at Hellwig and SR 51 when he pulled away and clipped the rear of a car driven by Carrie Pfeiffer, 32, of Oregon, Ohio, driving northbound on SR 51.

Pfeiffer's car spun out of control and crashed into a utility pole.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say she was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Schober was not injured.

Charges are pending upon further investigation.

Alcohol does not seem to be a factor in the crash.

