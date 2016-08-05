Flint mayor: We're making progress but we need more help

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - The mayor of Flint has given her first State of the City address, telling residents that she won't rest until the city gets enough money to replace every lead-tainted pipe.

Mayor Karen Weaver told residents Thursday that Flint still has many hurdles to clear, but she insisted the city is making progress.

Weaver was elected last November, just weeks after the state of Michigan finally acknowledged that a lack of corrosion control in the water had caused lead to leach from old pipes. Residents still are using bottled water or filtered tap water.

Weaver criticized Congress for not "committing one thin dime" for infrastructure repairs. She says another round of pipe replacements will start soon with $25 million from the state. Only a few dozen homes have new pipes.

