Murals to bring museum's collection into the community

Monroe Street is about to get a makeover, thanks to the Toledo Museum of Art.

Starting this month, the museum will begin to install ten to twenty foot tall murals on the sides of local businesses up and down Monroe Street.

The giant installations will be large scale prints of some of the famous works on display inside the museum.

The project is inspired by the growth of the museums current out door exhibit, the human landscape.

"The museum really wants to be involved in the revitalization of the city, and the revitalization of the Monroe Street corridor, and here we are in our campus, we can't move the campus but what we can do is bring the art out into the community," said the museum’s Deputy Director, Amy Gilman.

In total five to seven murals are expected to be installed.

The project is expected to be complete by the end of the month.

