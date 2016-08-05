Young Rossford team looking to continue last year's success

The 2015 season was a big year for Rossford football.

The Bulldogs had their first playoff berth since 2007 and won their first playoff game in school history!

The Bulldogs lost some key players to graduation though, so head coach Todd Drusback is looking for his young talent to step up.

“We have some experience coming back, but those guys haven’t had to be ‘the guy’,” said Drusback. “So I think it’s just stepping up and taking on those leadership roles we lost from those outgoing seniors.”

Drusback thinks last year’s success has rolled over into the work he’s seen so far.

“I think talk is cheap, I think action is what speaks volumes, and they’re speaking their volumes by what they’re doing on the field so far,” said Drusback.

Junior Cody Orr will be taking the snaps for the Bulldogs this season.

Two big returners for the Bulldogs this year are seniors Jacob Perry and Jacob Schimming.

They say despite their young team, they’ve been putting in the extra off-season work and are looking to make another playoff run.

“In the off-season we had a lot of people show up, we had pretty much the whole team here every day in the weight room just putting in the work to get better,” said Perry. “And I just want to add on to that, keep getting better, and bring us back to playoffs.”

Schimming agreed.

“It’s our comeback season, we have a huge step to take this year, but we’re ready for the challenge again,” said Schimming.

Rossford opens up on the road at Bowling Green.

