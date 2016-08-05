Business owners say accidents up on Central Ave. in Sylvania

The road construction on Central Avenue in Sylvania has led to confusion and frustration for drivers this summer.

Business owners and workers in the area say it has also led to an increase in accidents.

Jordan Waltjen is a Marcos Pizza delivery driver.

Earlier this week while returning from a delivery, his car was hit.

It's an accident that people who work in the area say is happening over and over.

"It happens all the time because people aren't aware of what's going on around them. They can't see past vehicles like semi trucks and big trucks. They can't see what's in the shoulder,” said Jordan.

According to Jordan, many of the accidents along the construction zone are from drivers being let through a backup line, only to be hit by a driver trying to get around the backup by driving along the shoulder.

"If you look down there right now, when traffic is backed up past Sequoia you can probably see 10 cars doing it, because once one person does it, they all think it's okay,” said Waltjen.

The businesses in the area want to make sure those driving to or through the construction are taking their time.

"Be patient. It's hot, it's sweaty. Everybody is in the same boat. If it takes an extra 10 minutes to get somewhere, just take the time and save yourself from an accident,” said Anthony Varwig, General Manager at Paddy Jacks.

ODOT spokesperson Theresa Pollick says the new permanent traffic pattern should be set by November.

