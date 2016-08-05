Don't Waste Your Money: LED Light bulbs may last too long

Homeowners love new LED light bulbs. They use less electricity than any light before, and last almost forever.

But now it turns out that's becoming a problem.

Bulbs Claim 20-year Lifespan

Been to the home improvement store lately? Old incandescent bulbs are all but gone, while even those squiggly CFL's are being phased out.

In their place: Energy efficient, long lasting LED (light emitting diode) bulbs.Some claim they can last 20 years.

But a new report in The New Yorker says manufacturers worry those long life spans could put them out of business in a few years. And it says some are already considering building in an expiration date, so they would burn out, and you will need another.

Planned Obsolescence?

The New Yorker says early incandescent light bulbs lasted decades. So manufacturers made the filaments thinner so they'd burn out in a year or two, and consumers would have to open their wallets again.

It showed a bulb in a California firehouse that is 100 years old, and still works.

The company that made it?

No longer around, because its bulbs lasted too long.

Bottom line: This is a great time to buy LED bulbs.

Prices have finally come down, and they last almost forever, for now at least. So don't waste your money.

