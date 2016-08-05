Deadly 36 hours on NW Ohio roads part of tragic trend

Six people have died in five crashes in just 36 hours across Northwest Ohio, and Highway Patrol leaders say it's part of what's been a tragic trend over the past few weeks.

"In six weeks, we've have 36 people lose their lives in a traffic accident. That's very scary," says Lieutenant William Bowers of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Bowers says in a typical year for Northwest Ohio, there are around 120 traffic deaths and so far in 2016, we are below last year's pace However, "with the last six weeks, if we continue with the pace we're at, we're expecting over 200 people to die and that's entirely too many," says Bowers.

The Highway Patrol says a large number of those deaths resulted from distracted driving.

"Whether it be cellphone usage, obviously we haven't been able to determine that on some of these incidents, but they're not paying attention to what they're doing they're not stopping for stop signs, not staying in their lanes. It's a very alarming increase in traffic fatalities," said Bowers.

He says the message is clear: Don't drive distracted. Don't drive impaired. Wear your seat belt.

The highway patrol also says that 60 percent of the people killed in crashes this year were not wearing their seat belt.





Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.