Perrysburg Schools keeping students safe with new secured lobbys

A situation like what happened at Sandy Hook Elementary or Columbine High School is a community's worst nightmare.

In Perrysburg, taxpayers are funding a summer project which will help keep students safer as they head back to school.

The school district is constructing new secured vestibules at the district's four elementary schools.

"With any kind of project there are headaches and logistics that need to be worked out, but it's so important to keep students safe and that is the one thing that keeps a lot of administrators up at night. It's just ensuring that we can keep students safe when they are here. They are our children," said Brook Price, Principal of Woodland Elementary.

At Toth and Frank Elementary it was more than just adding the secured entrance. The offices had to be relocated to the front of the building so visitors can enter the office immediately after being buzzed in.

"All of our buildings were built before any of this bad stuff was happening in schools like Columbine. So we didn't think about building secured entrances to our buildings. But now unfortunately, we have to think about that we have 5,000 kids every day we have to keep safe," said Aura Norris, Director of Human Resources and Operations for the district.

The $1.2 million project was funded with the passage of the last bond issue. A project that is worthy of its price, Norris added, if it can ensure children can learn in a safer environment.

"We want to do everything we can to ensure our kids are as safe as possible and if this is one way to do it we will."

The secured vestibules are expected to be complete by the start of the first day of school, August 16.

