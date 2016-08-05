Beer lovers unite for Hensville Party in the Park Summer Brewfest

All craft beer aficionados and casual beer drinkers unite for the Hensville Party in the Park Summer Brewfest and Music Festival.

Festival-goers can sample more than 200 craft beers from 50 different breweries and enjoy live music from two stages.

Hensville Park will feature live music from Gunnar and Grizzly boys on the main between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Fleetwoods Tap room will also have live entertainment from 6 pm. to Midnight.

General admission for the event is $35. It includes 12 taste tickets for three ounce samples and a souvenir cup.

VIP tickets are $55 and includes 15 taste tickets for three ounce samples, with an all-you-can-eat buffet, souvenir cup and access to Fleetwoods.

Gates to Hensville open at 6:30 p.m., with tasting until 9:30 p.m.

