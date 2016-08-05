Toledo Fire calls up recruits despite tax levy vote in limbo

It's no secret that if the .75 percent income tax does not pass in November, Toledo Police and Fire will face massive layoffs. But one department is continuing to push forward.

Thursday, recruits received a call that they have been waiting on for months, an invitation to be a member of the Toledo Fire and Rescue department.

The timing of the new recruits getting those phone calls could be a bit confusing, especially since it is unsure if the levy will pass.

Lt. Hertzfeld says if the levy does pass, this class is nearly in the clear.



"The latest information that we have if the levy passes, this class will continue towards graduation and hopefully things will be turned around enough at that point where there won't be any concerns."

If the .75 percent income tax levy fails, TFD will need to cut $24 million from it's budget by laying off the recruits and around 200 other firefighters.

For now though, it's business as usual at the Toledo Fire and Rescue.

The class of 40 recruits will be sworn in and begin training over the next several weeks. When they're finished they will be state certified firefighters and will add to the department's strength, as well as fill the holes left from retirements.

"Obviously the addition of the fire class is great for the department and great for the city. Additional recruits allow us to maintain staffing levels to provide the services that citizens have come to expect from the City of Toledo's Fire Department," said Lt. Hertzfeld.

Right now TFD has 507 firefighters on staff. The authorized strength or number they try to maintain is 525, so this class will put the department above authorized strength.

