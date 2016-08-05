Findlay Trojans have one goal: Make it to the playoffs

After finishing the 2015 season with a 8-4 overall record and falling short of the state playoffs, the Findlay Trojans have one goal for this year.

“The goal is always to make it to the playoffs,” said Mark Ritzler, Findlay head coach.

“Definitely make it to the playoffs,” said Kyle Nunn, Trojans senior.

“Our goal is to make it to the playoffs,” said Sam Kovaleski, Trojans senior.

And to do that, Ritzler says he’s relying on his veteran players and experienced defensive line.

“It’s the experience coming back, and especially on the defensive side, we’ve got eight starters back, and our biggest strength right now is the leadership we have from those experienced guys, especially on the defensive side,” Ritzler said.

One of the big pieces of the defensive puzzle is 6-3, 195-pound safety and Pitt commit Kyle Nunn. He says reaching that playoff goal starts right now.

“It all starts right now in two-a-days, and we just want to have a lot of team work,” Nunn said. “I think the only way to beat those teams is being together and all 11 guys.”

Taking the snaps for the second straight season is Trey Miller.

While his O-line will be full of new faces, senior Sam Kovaleski say she’s confident in what he’s seen so far.

“It’s just getting everything out of them, make sure they give it their all, and push them as hard as they can go,” Kovaleski said. “I think our biggest strength is our intensity, we always bring it. We always play hard and give it all we got.”

Findlay kicks off their season on the road at Anthony Wayne.



