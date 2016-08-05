'Tools for School' drive for tax free weekend - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

'Tools for School' drive for tax free weekend

By Sara Shouhayib, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
HOLLAND, OH (WTOL) -

Three Kroger Marketplaces are accepting school supplies for the Salvation Army’s “Tools for School” program and offering tax-free shopping for school supplies all weekend.

“Tools for School” helps provide school supplies for more than 1,600 underprivileged children in the area.

The three Kroger Marketplace locations include: Perrysburg, Holland and Sandusky.

Once people donate school supplies such as glue, scissors, notebook paper and write utensils, they have the opportunity to enter the chance to win a Kroger gift card, Mudhens tickets, tickets to the Toledo zoo and butterfly house.

iHeart Media and McDonalds are also sponsors and are accepting school supply donations as well.

Tax-free shopping is being offered until 11:59 on Sunday and schools supplies will be collected at the three Kroger locations until then.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly