Area athletes to compete in the 2016 Olympics

The 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janerio is finally here! And people in Ohio and Michigan have plenty of people to cheer on.

Here’s a look at the area athletes competing:

Ohio

Charles Conwell, Boxing, Cleveland

Abby Johnston, Diving, Upper Arlington

Jason Pryor, Fencing, South Euclid

Kayla Harrison, Judo, Middletown

Joshua Konieczny, Rowing, Millbury

Felice Mueller, Rowing, Cleveland

Nate Ebner, Rugby, Columbus

Carlin Isles, Rugby, Massillon

Erik Kynard, High Jump, Toledo

Clayton Murphy, 800-meter, Akron

Rachael Adams, Volleyball, Cincinnati

Max Holt, Volleyball, Cincinnati

Tervel Dlagnev, Wrestling, Columbus

Michigan

Draymond Green, Basketball, Saginaw

Claressa Shields, Boxing, Flint

Brent Bookwalter, Cycling, Grand Rapids

Grace Latz, Rowing, Jackson

Grace Luczak, Rowing, Ann Arbor

Ellen Tomek, Rowing, Flushing

Bora Gulari, Sailing, Detroit

Allison Schmitt, 4x200m freestyle swim, Canton

Andrew Evans, Discus Throw, Portage

Alisha Glass, Volleyball, Leland

In the U.S., NBC has exclusive rights to the games – a $1.2 billion purchase.

The games kick off on Friday with the opening ceremony, which will be aired on a delay due to the time difference in Brazil.

Viewers can also catch their favorite competitions on the Olympic Channel website.

The games run through Aug. 21 with the closing ceremonies.

