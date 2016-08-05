Area athletes to compete in the 2016 Olympics - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Area athletes to compete in the 2016 Olympics

The 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janerio is finally here! And people in Ohio and Michigan have plenty of people to cheer on.

Here’s a look at the area athletes competing:

Ohio

  • Charles Conwell, Boxing, Cleveland
  • Abby Johnston, Diving, Upper Arlington
  • Jason Pryor, Fencing, South Euclid
  • Kayla Harrison, Judo, Middletown
  • Joshua Konieczny, Rowing, Millbury
  • Felice Mueller, Rowing, Cleveland
  • Nate Ebner, Rugby, Columbus
  • Carlin Isles, Rugby, Massillon
  • Erik Kynard, High Jump, Toledo
  • Clayton Murphy, 800-meter, Akron
  • Rachael Adams, Volleyball, Cincinnati
  • Max Holt, Volleyball, Cincinnati
  • Tervel Dlagnev, Wrestling, Columbus

Michigan

  • Draymond Green, Basketball, Saginaw
  • Claressa Shields, Boxing, Flint
  • Brent Bookwalter, Cycling, Grand Rapids
  • Grace Latz, Rowing, Jackson
  • Grace Luczak, Rowing, Ann Arbor
  • Ellen Tomek, Rowing, Flushing
  • Bora Gulari, Sailing, Detroit
  • Allison Schmitt, 4x200m freestyle swim, Canton
  • Andrew Evans, Discus Throw, Portage
  • Alisha Glass, Volleyball, Leland

In the U.S., NBC has exclusive rights to the games – a $1.2 billion purchase.

The games kick off on Friday with the opening ceremony, which will be aired on a delay due to the time difference in Brazil.

Viewers can also catch their favorite competitions on the Olympic Channel website.

The games run through Aug. 21 with the closing ceremonies. 

