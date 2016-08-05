Plan your Friday with the First Alert Weather team!

Morning sunshine will warm temperatures into the middle 80s by the noon hour.

A chance of showers and storms can be expected during the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT HOUR-BY-HOUR

8 a.m.

Sunshine is expected early.

12 p.m.

Middle 80s likely by lunchtime.

2 p.m.

Chance of showers and storms.

4 p.m.

Chance of showers and storms.

6 p.m.

Chance of showers and storms.

A cold front will bring the best chance of rain this entire week.

If you miss out here the weather may remain dry until next Wednesday.

