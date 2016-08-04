FOUND: Police locate missing 33-year-old Oregon man

Oregon police say they have located a man who was reported missing on Aug. 2.

Derek Davis, 33, was last seen by his family on Monday after leaving his home for work around 6 a.m. Police say he never showed up to his job in Perrysburg.

He was reported missing the next day.

On Friday, Oregon police posted on Facebook that Davis has been found.

