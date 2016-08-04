VIDEO: Police share footage of barn fire along U.S. 23 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

VIDEO: Police share footage of barn fire along U.S. 23

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
DUNDEE, MI (WTOL) -

If you noticed smoke along U.S. 23 Thursday evening, this would likely be the case.

Dundee police shared this video of a barn fire along Ann Arbor Road, just north of Cabelas.

At least four different fire departments responded to the scene.

There is no word on what caused the blaze.

