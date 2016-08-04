Photos show Lake Erie algal blooms are growing

The latest pictures from the National Oceanic Atmosphere Administration (NOAA) shows the Lake Erie shoreline is turning green.

The beginning of the algae season is upon us but it's happening a bit early this year.

"I'm getting reports all down the Maumee and out into the marinas that the algae is there. Water is warm, conditions are right. It will happen" says Sandy Bihn, Executive Director of Lake Erie Waterkeeper Inc.

But will it be enough to cause a water crisis like the one that struck Toledo two years ago?

Sandy says she is optimistic despite what the pictures show.

Back In 2014, there was not a lot of algae in the lake.

"It was that the wind blew right over the water intake and algae down 12 to 14 feet at the intake. Could something like this happen again? Sure. Perfect storm. Hopefully not," said Bihn.

She thinks federal, state and local governments are doing a better job of monitoring algae blooms and effected water plants. But the blooms will always be a threat until runoff sources are reduced.

"We see more nutrients coming into our lake. There's an imbalance that needs to be taken care of."

She expects the algae season to last through October.

