Worker flown to hospital after trapped under steel coil at Fulton Co. Processing

One person had to be flown to the hospital after apparently becoming trapped under a steel coil.

It happened around 6 p.m. Thursday at the Fulton County Processing on State Route 109 just outside of Delta.

Police have not release the victim's name.

Right now there is no word on their condition.

It is unclear right now how the situation happened.

