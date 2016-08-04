New business galore along Airport Hwy, neighbors excited to see the developments

Over the past few months, Airport Highway has been booming with new business development, with the most recent opening being the Panda Express at the corner of West Mall Drive and Airport Highway. This is just the first of many new businesses to open this month.

This is the first stand-alone Panda Express restaurant in Northwest Ohio, a location developers say is exciting to be a part of.

"It's a great opportunity to be in such a great area where all the community comes out and supports each other. I just feel like it's a great experience, a great opportunity," said Shaneal Harrison, Panda Express GM

Directly behind the new Panda Express is Sears, and next to that is an open lot that developers are in talks of bringing another retailer to.

Across the street in the Spring Meadows plaza, is DSW, the shoe warehouse retailer, and a Michael's craft store that will be opening early this Fall just in time for holiday shopping.

Local residents say they are excited to see the new developments.

"It's really bringing a lot more people around our community because there's a lot of new foods and a lot of new places to eat. So it's definitely bringing a lot of new people in," said Thomas Robinson, a local resident.

But wait, there's still more. Right before the I-475 ramp, developer Mario Kiezi says a new Jimmy John's is set to open Tuesday, August 12, along with a new AT&T store opening at the end of the month.



