Husband and wife duo open coffee shop in downtown Toledo

Coffee lovers will have a new place to unite in downtown Toledo.

The Rustbelt Coffee and Cream Shop on Ontario Street opened its doors this week, and already locals have come in and tried it out.

Owners Brooke and Gr ant Perry are from right here in Toledo. The husband and wife duo say they're using their non-profit coffee shop as a way to help other local non-profits thrive.

"We're just here to remind people that the fact that you've survived here, the fact that you've thrived here, that fact that you've made it in Toledo is something to be proud of. So we wanted to be downtown and we wanted to remind people every day that whatever they're doing, it's making a difference, and it's making the world what it can be," said Grant Perry.

The shop hours are Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.



