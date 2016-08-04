Wood Co. Fair hosts 4th annual Distracted Driving Awareness Day

The fourth annual Distracted Driving Awareness Day was held Thursday at the Wood County Fair.

The event's main message: it only takes once.

"There's so many ways you can drive distracted," said Sandy Wiechman. "People are like, 'Oh I don't drive distracted,' well you do. Anything that takes 100 percent focus off you're driving is distracted driving. And it only takes once for something bad to happen."

According to Impact Teen Drivers, distracted driving causes an estimated 4,000 teen deaths a year, making it the number one killer of teens in America; That's more than drugs, alcohol and suicide combined.

Heidi Dean of Impact Teen Drivers says she wants to help create behavior change by making drivers aware of distractions they can work to eliminate when they're behind the wheel.

"We want distracted driving, when people see other people eating when they're driving or being on their phone when they're driving, we want that to look as outrageous as being drunk looks to people," said Dean.

So far distracted driving crashes in Wood County through the month of July have doubled in comparison to crashes throughout the entire year of 2015.

But it's not just calling or texting on your cell phone, distracted driving can be as easy as grabbing your water bottle and the simulator shows you how easy it is to take your eyes off the road.

"Your call can wait, your text can wait, if it can't, find a safe place to pull over, because your cargo, your life is not is just not worth losing over a phone call," said Wiechman.

The simulator will be at the fair through Saturday, August 6.



