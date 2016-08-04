Construction begins on new sports dome in Rossford

Construction is underway for a multi-million dollar project in Rossford. It's happening at the former site of the embattled Gold Medal Sport Center that suddenly shut down in the Spring of 2015.

A new $3 million, 84,000 square foot domed sports complex is expected to bring new life to the former Gold Medal indoor sports center in Rossford.

Total Sports out of Michigan, the new owners of the sports center, has nine locations that host multiple sports indoors all year round.

The dome in Rossford will be big enough to host football, soccer, and can be used for baseball. It will be attached to the existing building.

The sports complex will look similar to a dome that Total Sports manages at Oakland University.

The resurrection of this property has local officials thrilled, especially since new construction is happening as well.

The dome is expected to bring in between 4,000 to 5,000 visitors each year.

The construction is yet another positive economic story out of the Crossroads area of Rossford.

"You really have two choices in government; you can either grow yourself into prosperity, or you can go back to the voters and ask for more money. I'd rather grow ourselves into prosperity." said Rossford mayor Neil MacKinnon III.

The dome is expected to be complete by Winter.



