UT Political Science Chair weighs in on Libertarian candidate's chances

It's not considered one of the main two parties in American politics, but the Libertarian Party got its moment to shine Wednesday night in a Town Hall on CNN.

Did the time in the spotlight do anything to push the Presidential nominee and his running mate ahead?

Both Gary Johnson and his running mate, Bill Weld, came out swinging against their major party rivals, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. The goal was to boost poll numbers high enough to make it to the debates.

"We have no problem with people casting a wasted vote. If we get into the debates we're going to win this whole thing. If you want to waste your vote on Trump or Clinton, be our guest," says Libertarian Vice Presidential Candidate Bill Weld, in response to the crowd questioning whether a vote for a third party would simply be a throw-away vote.

But can his running mate, Gary Johnson get 15 percent of support in national polls to secure a place in the debates?

So far, he has generally reached between six to thirteen percent.

"It's possible.I think what we normally see with third party candidacies is after the major party conventions they tend to fade back into the polls," says Political Science Chair at the University of Toledo, Sam Nelson.

Nelson says if he does get in the debates, he can go in a number of directions: Gang up on either Clinton or Trump or use the time to tout his party's platform as he did during the town hall.

"Being fiscally conservative and socially tolerant, socially inclusive," says Libertarian candidate, Gary Johnson.

No matter what the strategy is, Nelson believes Johnson will more likely steal more disillusioned Republican voters than Democrats and have no real prayer of winning the White House.

He says, "The support for a third party candidate is usually a little in this state, a little in this state, spread out evenly, you never get to the point where you get any electoral votes and so on. So in terms of chances of actually winning, no. There's not a real chance."

Nelson says one bonus for the party would be getting five percent of the final election results to qualify for public financing in 2020, which would be a big advantage for the party going forward and Johnson very well can do that.



