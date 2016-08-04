Napolean man faces charges for murder of son 10 years ago - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Napolean man faces charges for murder of son 10 years ago

A Napolean man is facing charges for allegedly confessing to killing his son ten years ago. 

Travis Soto was sentenced after he told police he hit his two-year-old with an ATV. 

Soto recanted that confession last week at the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. 

A grand jury is expected to review the case next week.

