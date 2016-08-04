Judge holds decision on DNA testing in case against man accused of murder

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A Toledo man accused of murder was back in the courtroom today.

Police say Telly Hopings killed Eugene Blackman in a revenge shooting, part of a feud that had been going on between the two families.

As important as the case, security in the courtroom has been a big issue.

The feud between the Blackman and Hopings families has seemed to calm down, but security was still very tight in the courtroom.

Over a dozen members of security including Toledo police, and sheriff’s deputies stood guard both inside and outside of the courtroom.

Right now the state and the defense are arguing over DNA. Only one sample was collected from the alleged murder weapon.Normally the state has the DNA tested at the state’s crime lab, but there is only enough DNA for it to be tested once.

Hopings attorney has asked the judge to order for the DNA to be tested at an independent lab that both sides agree on.

After hearing more of the argument the judge decided to wait on delivering his decision.

Several members of the Telly Hopings along with the Eugene Blackman’s family present in the courtroom Thursday, but overall it was a peaceful day in court free of outbursts and disturbances.

