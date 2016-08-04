Mosquitoes from Wildwood Metropark test positive for West Nile

Mosquitoes taken from Toledo’s Wildwood Metropark have tested positive for West Nile.

Although there are still no human cases, health officials say West Nile was found in a mosquito pool that was collected mid-July.

The Lucas County Sanitary District will spray for mosquitoes in parts of Wildwood Preserve starting Friday night in response to mosquitoes collected from the park testing positive for the W. Nile Virus.

For the benefit of public safety, Metroparks staff will work with TASD to apply pesticide to areas of the park with the greatest public use, while protecting sensitive natural areas, such as wetlands, that can be negatively affected by pesticides.

Locally, mosquitoes can carry West Nile, La Crosse Encephalitis, St. Louis Encephalitis and Eastern Equine Encephalitis, but so far, no one has contracted any of the diseases.

Find information on how to protect yourself from mosquito-borne diseases here.

