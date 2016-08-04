Findlay man recovering after being attacked

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

A man is recovering after being attacked in Findlay Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 200 block of Taylor Street just before 10:30 after a 911 caller reported a man had been assaulted and was bleeding.

When officers arrived, the man was conscious and alert.

The victim and witnesses told police that he was hit with blunt objects by at least two men. Police say there were possibly four attackers.

The man was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for injuries to his head and torso. His condition is unknown.

Police have not released the name of the victim or any suspects in the case.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.