Findlay man recovering after being attacked

FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

A man is recovering after being attacked in Findlay Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 200 block of Taylor Street just before 10:30 after a 911 caller reported a man had been assaulted and was bleeding.

When officers arrived, the man was conscious and alert.

The victim and witnesses told police that he was hit with blunt objects by at least two men. Police say there were possibly four attackers. 

The man was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for injuries to his head and torso. His condition is unknown.

Police have not released the name of the victim or any suspects in the case. 

