One dead in Fulton County head-on crash

One person is dead and two others injured after a crash in Fulton County Thursday morning.

Emergency responders were called to US-20 at SR-108 near Wauseon around 9:30 a.m.

A Highway patrol trooper on scene says the driver of a white vehicle traveling eastbound went left of center and struck a silver vehicle that was traveling west.

The impact was so forceful it pushed both vehicles back into the eastbound lane.

Joann Adamson of Northwood was killed on impact.

The other two people involved were flown to a Toledo-area hospital.Their conditions are unknown.

The crash had the road completely shut down for hours.

At this time, troopers do not know what caused the driver of the white vehicle to cross the center line.

The crash remains under investigation.

