Back-to-school shopping: Is it better to do online or in a store?

Students will soon head back to the classrooms, and parents are gearing up to buy school supplies this weekend during Ohio's tax holiday.

But what's better - shopping online or in a store?

The most obvious advantage of online shopping is convenience. Parents can sit right at home and buy all the supplies their children need.

It will also save time.

On top of that, families can avoid the crowds at stores, which can be a major headache.

Online shopping also provides the opportunity to research items, compare prices and read consumer reviews. And the chance to get free shipping is also a major plus.

“There is this option of buy online and pick up in store, and this is also very convenient," said Iryna Pentina, associate professor of marketing at the University of Toledo. "They can buy it, and it will all be ready for them. And they can just go and pick it up.

Despite the advantages of online shopping, Pentina says two-thirds of parents will still shop in stores for school supplies.

Physically going to a store allows parents to get all the supplies they need in one stop.

If parents are looking for back-to-school clothes, the best bet is to take the trip to the store and try the clothes on. That will save a trip back to the store if the clothes don't fit.

And, if a family isn't bothered by crowds, doing shopping in store can be a fun outing, giving parents and children an opportunity to spend time together before school starts.

Many discounts are also only available in stores.

"Sixty-one percent of those people are still saying we're going to do research before going to that store," said Pentina. "So they go online and look for coupons and discount codes and various promotions."

Many experts say using a combination of online and in-store shopping could mean huge savings for families.

