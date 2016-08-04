Police release suspect photos in elderly beating at senior living complex

Police say this is the man responsible for punching the 84-year-old. (Source: Toledo Police Department)

The victim appeared to have some sort of head injury when he was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown. (Source: WTOL)

Toledo police are investigating an assault that left an elderly man in critical condition overnight.

"I'm at Northgate, 610 Stickney. And there's an old man laying in the parking lot, and he's bleeding from somewhere."

Around 12:30 a.m police responded to reports of a man down. When they arrived on scene they found 84-year-old Allen Burrow unconscious in a parking lot of the Northgate Apartments on Stickney in north Toledo.

Medics rushed him to the hospital by life squad. He's currently listed in critical condition.

Police say witnesses told them a robbery may have occurred before the assault happened.

"They were sitting right there and the black guy went over there and said I'm gonna go check his pockets. then he went over there, punched him, and went in his wallet and took his stuff. Then he fell on the ground, they were tussling for his wallet for a minute. The old man put up a little fight then he took his wallet from him."

Burrow does not live in the senior apartment complex.

Police have released photos of the suspect, but no arrests have been made.

If you recognize the man who robbed and assaulted Burrow, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Northgate is a senior living apartment complex which has a security gate, cameras in multiple locations and security guards.

