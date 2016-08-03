Only 6 starters return to Central Catholic Fighting Irish

No team knows more about high expectations than the Central Catholic Fighting Irish. They’ve been in the Division Three State Championship game back to back years.

But this year might be a little bit different. They return just 6 of 22 starters from last year’s squad and will be playing some fresh new faces in 2016.

Still, when you’re at Central Catholic - you get everyone’s best shot.

“We’ve been very blessed to have multiple good years in a row winning 51 games in the last four years,” says Head Coach Greg Dempsey. “People are going to expect that to keep going and that’s something the kids are going to have to deal with and the coaches have to deal with.”

There is no doubt this team will rely heavily on their talented running back Mike Warren. A division I talent at the next level, the Irish will turn to him on and off the field for leadership.

“If they need to rely on me, I’m going to have to rely on my team as well,” says Warren. “I wouldn’t be what I am today without the lineman blocking, without the defense getting stops and the coaches making the right play calls. So, it all goes in as a team unit.”

The Irish have had the target on their back the past few years. But apparently they’ve got an eye on their rivals from St. John’s coming in to this year.

“It definitely drives us,” says Lineman James Hudson. “The team on airport, they seem pretty good this year. They return a lot of starters, so we’re gonna see what we can do.”

It’s still undecided who will start at quarterback. Torrin Campbell played down the stretch for the Irish a year ago, but a talented sophomore named Troy Durden is pushing him during camp. Greg Dempsey won’t make a decision on his starter until they get closer to opening night against Bishop Hartley.

