St. Francis seniors hope to turn things around this season

In his second year at the helm of the Knights, St. Francis head coach Scott Knisley says he’s looking for the leadership of those who are returning with a better understanding of his coaching system.

"We thought from the start our biggest strength would be the kids that we returned that played last year," Knisley said. "We have a lot of depth up front on the offensive and defensive line, along at the receiver and running back and the secondary position. That's where the majority of our kids returned that saw playing time last year. Year two always seems to go a lot better. Kids are familiar with how we practice now and how we do things and it's shown

throughout the summer and the first two days of two-a-days."

For the seniors, it’s about turning things around, advancing their winning ways, and getting back to the long-standing tradition that is St. Francis.

"To prove everybody wrong, to show them that we are St. Francis de Sales, we are the true knights," said Chris Hack, Knights senior. "Tradition, pride, that's what we stand on, and we're going to bring it back to St. Francis."

And of course leaving their mark, bonding together as one team, one brotherhood.

"It means a lot," said Brian Coleman, Knights senior. "This could be the last 10 games of my career so I'm going to make the best of it, and give everything I got to the younger guys so they have something to look up to."

St. Francis kicks off their season on the road at Bedford.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.