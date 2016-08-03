Maumee football looks to "finish it" after close games last season

After d ropping three close games by seven points or less in the final minute of the contest last season, Maumee’s theme for this year is, “finish it”.

"I think overall it's to finish," said Marc Gibson, Maumee Head Coach. "Part of that mentality is playing a four-quarter varsity football game and understanding that it's not three and a half quarters, it's not three and three quarters, it's four quarters and we have to play all the way to the end."

Coach Gibson says his strength lies in his offensive line, having a lot of veteran talent with four returning starters.

"They're all big and strong, and we feel that's going to obviously be the strength of our team this year, to be able to run the ball, run with authority," Gibson said.

Among those starters is 6'1", 318 pound lineman Jack Yeagar, a senior who says he’s ready to leave it all out on the field.

"This season means a lot," Yeager said. "I think every season means a lot to me, but this is my last year playing for high school, and I realize that I've got to put everything on the line if I want to make this a great year."

As for who Yeagar and company will be protecting in the pocket, that has yet to be determined, but it’s an exciting quarterback battle between the senior and incumbent signal caller John Henry, and the junior Jameson Hicks, who’s back after being out since week one last year with a torn ACL.

"I think that's going to make us overall a little better because those guys are just going to bring out the best in either one of them," Gibson said.

Maumee kicks off their season at Bowsher.



