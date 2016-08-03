BBB: Watch out for Zika scams crooks are capitalizing on

The Zika virus is the latest health related crisis across the country right now, and that has scammers coming up with new ideas to take your money.

The Better Business Bureau wants to you know about three scams that crooks are capitalizing on.

"The first thing we've seen is repellents. We've seen wristbands, we've seen stickers, we've seen ultrasonic devices. They're supposed to repel mosquitoes but the experts say they don't work," said Dick Eppstein with the BBB of Northwest Ohio.

He says in some cases the ultrasonic devices can actually attract mosquitoes, so stay away from those. And be careful about all natural products too, they don't work nearly as well as products with deet.

The next scam to watch out for are businesses claiming to do mosquito spraying.

"Around the country we're seeing unlicensed people who don't know what they're doing. They're using equipment they don't know how to use, or equipment that doesn't work. And charging a lot of money," said Eppstein.

The problem with this is, they aren't getting rid of your mosquitoes. It's a complete waste of money because people pay them and the scammers take off with your cash.

Finally, watch out for Zika investment scams that are usually found on Facebook or have GoFundMe pages.

"Advertising they can, they have a great investment, and pay, send us money and invest in this great deal. When there's no evidence what they have works," said Eppstein.

He says if the product doesn't work then that means no money in return.

Eppstein reminds consumers that everything and anything that is advertised is not going to protect you. Just remember your most useful line of defense is being informed.



