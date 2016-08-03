Wood County Fair features Junior Fair and more

Nothing says summer like a hot county fair and this week, it was Wood County's time to shine.

One of the highlights of the event is the Junior Fair Calf Competition.

"A good cow. You want it to be bold in the rib, you want it not to have so much leg. You want it to evenly balance out... good muscle. It really depends on if it's a boy or a girl," said Ann Marie Nietz, a participant in the Junior Calf Competition. "Boys: you want more muscle. Girls: you want more structure."

Nietz has spent months leading up to this caring for her calf and training it too.

"When you go into the ring, you just go with it! You go in, walk the animals around. Smile at the judge! I smile all the time," she said.

In addition to the Junior Competition, the fair is rampant with rides, games and carnival fare.

The fun doesn't stop until Aug. 9.

So get a "moove" on.

