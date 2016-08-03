Toledo Metroparks looks for volunteers to build new mountain bike trail

Wednesday night, a meeting regarding a new mountain bike trail was packed as bicyclists rode in to get the details.

The narrow trail for mountain bikes will be built at Oak Openings Preserve Metropark with the help of volunteers.

The single-track trail will be 11-miles long.

The Chief of Operations reports he is very excited to provide this in the Metroparks system and estimates the trail will take approximately 1,000 hours of work.

It will be built in two phases, with construction expected to being this year.

People are also excited, saying the new trail will free up other paths for walkers and runners.

