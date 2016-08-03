Toledo man accused of strangling wife extradited to US, faces two murder charges

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Katie Sheppard was allegedly strangled to death by her husband Kyle. (Source: WTOL)

Before being extradited, Kyle Sheppard had been locked up in Montreal since 2012 for the murder of his wife Katie. (Source: Lucas County Jail)

A Toledo man who was accused of strangling his wife is now back in the United States and faces two murder charges.

Kyle Sheppard had been locked up in Montreal since 2012 for the murder of his wife Katie.

Sheppard fled to his home country of Canada after the murder, where he fought extradition back to the states.

WTOL spoke with neighbors who say they still can't believe what happened right across the street from them nearly four years ago.

One neighbor asked not to be identified. She said there’s not a day that goes by that she doesn’t think of Katie, her tragic death and wonder what will come of Kyle.

“For this to happen, is a tragedy,” one neighbor said. “He needs to own up to what he did. For whatever reason he went up to Canada. He’s the one that’s got to face what’s going to happen.”

Two days after driving to Canada he turned himself into officials there and has since been held behind bars in Quebec.

33-year-old Sheppard is now being housed at the Lucas County Jail.

He was supposed to be arraigned on two murder charges, but his court date was postponed until next week. His bond was set at $1.15 million.

If convicted, Sheppard may not get credit for time served in Canada.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.