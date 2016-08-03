Lucas Co Health Experts: No positive mosquitoes found, despite Zika warning

Zika concerns are reaching home turf in the United States as cases continue to climb in Florida.

Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski has a stern warning.

"You wanna steer clear of those areas if you are thinking about becoming pregnant, or are pregnant just because you don't want to take that chance. That baby is so important."

Zgodzinski says if you do travel to infected areas, like south Florida to make sure you're doing everything you can to avoid a mosquito bite.

"If you're outside, wear the long sleeves. Wear your deet," says Zgodzinski.

That's all if you're traveling, but what about here in Ohio?

Paul Bauman, Biologist with Toledo-area Sanitary District, regularly surveys for mosquitoes that Zika. He says the biggest concern is still the West Nile Virus.

"Typically this type of weather, this type of summer, hot, dry usually corresponds to West Nile transmissions, at least that's been the pattern in the past but so far this season, we haven't seen it. We haven't had any positive mosquitoes yet in our county," said Bauman. "We haven't found any yet this

year. We historically haven't found any sustained populations of them, so as of right now, we're in pretty good shape."

Both the Health Department and Sanitary District urge folks to get rid of any standing water on their property.

It doesn't take much for mosquitoes to breed. Also, keep the screens on your doors and windows shut at night.



