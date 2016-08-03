Land Bank off to fast start on plan to demolish vacant homes

It has been nine days since local elected leaders and the Lucas County Land Bank announced an aggressive plan to fix or get rid of vacant properties. So have they started working, as promised?

On July 25, local leaders unveiled their plan to demolish or remodel 1,500 properties in 1,500 days. In the central city, there is evidence that the program is off to a quick start.

At a vacant home at Avondale and Forest, crews poured water on the rubble Wednesday afternoon as a backhoe operator tore down the house from back to front.

“There's no delay. This is a big project and if we're going to meet our commitment we've got to get to work right away,” said Land Bank chairman Wade Kapszukiewicz.

He is proud that Lucas County was awarded $14 million from the federal government's Hardest Hit fund, which is the second largest chunk of money in the state. It has already helped tear down 12 homes and rehab one other.

Included in the 12 that were demolished were homes located on the 900 block of Pinewood, Avondale, City Park Avenue, and also at north Detroit and Pinewood.

When asked if the public would be skeptical of meeting their 1,500 homes in 1,500 days promise, Kapszukiewicz said, “We're not as focused with what the naysayers in the public might be thinking. There is always naysayers. We got started early because we knew that we had to, if we wanted to get done on time.”

He says they want to be held accountable for the plans they have put in place.

Lucas County has now received $24 million for this kind of work since 2014. The high amount of money obtained is because the cost per demolition, under $10,000, is the cheapest in the state.



