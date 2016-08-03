2 Toledo dealerships win inaugural FCA award for excellence

Two of Toledo's car dealerships, Charlie's Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram and Grogan's Towne Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram were chosen for the first Customer First Award for Excellence by Fiat Chrysler Automotive under the umbrella of Charlie's Toledo, Inc.

The award was a product of an initiative that started in October 2015 to improve processes and increase customer satisfaction and was created by FCA US with partner J.D. Power to reward dealerships that achieved goals in the core "pillars" laid out in workshops for best practices.

Charlie's Toledo, Inc. was evaluated and rewarded for achievements in facility, customer processes, employee survey and training certification. All tools within the program are geared toward building relationships with customers from the reflection of the facility, its employees and delivery/customer service.

"The program sheds light on touch points throughout the service experience at our dealership and enables us to exceed our customers' expectations," said Denny Amrhein, Charlie's Toledo, Inc. President/Partner.

Grogan's Towne Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram is located at 6100 N. Telegraph Road in Toledo.

Charlie's Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram is located at 725 Illinois Ave. in Maumee.

